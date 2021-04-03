New York man seriously injured in Colonial Heights work zone crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man from New York was seriously injured and is facing charges after crashing in a work zone on Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights.

Police say Kahli Sutton, 44, was driving a Jeep Wrangler under the influence when he crashed into the back of a construction worker’s pick-up truck. The Wrangler then caught fire.

The crash occurred a mile and a half north of the Temple Avenue exit in Colonial Heights, which was the sight of an I-95 shooting that injured two people on March 30. There is no word on any arrests in that case.

Both Sutton and the construction worker are expected to be OK.

Virginia State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention when driving through work zones. Fines and penalties are higher for drivers breaking the law in these zones.