New York Times names Richmond in ’52 Places to Go in 2020′ list

Photo collage of the Richmond skyline, Rumors of War statue, and a rendering of The Belleville

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders already know the River City is one of the best places to visit. But now, so does the rest of the world.

The New York Times ranked Richmond No. 39 in their “52 Places to Go in 2020” list. Only six other U.S. locations were named in the list — Washington, D.C. being their No. 1 destination.

The newspaper said Virginia’s capital has “morphed into a dynamic cultural center on the cutting edge of the arts, food, and recreation,” and cites the city’s easy driving distance from the nation’s capital, Virginia Beach, and Charlottesville.

The article specifically mentions world-renowned artist Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumor’s of War” statue that now sits in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on newly-named Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The massive bronze sculpture of a young black man with dreadlocks and a modern look of ripped jeans and Nike’s astride a galloping horse was Wiley’s response to the city’s Confederate monuments. It was permanently installed at the VMFA on Dec. 10.

The article also mentions Scott’s Addition — one of Richmond’s fastest-growing neighborhoods — that will soon be hosting the city’s first food hall, The Belleville. The food hall will feature 18 vendors, a taproom, and a rooftop bar.

Rendering of The Belleville in Scott’s Addition

An article about Richmond wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the James River and all it has to offer for outdoor lovers. The NYT specifically mentions the James River offering Class III and IV whitewater rafting — a “rarity” within a U.S. city, the paper said.

The New York Times’ full list can be found here.