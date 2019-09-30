New Zealand man faces new charges after indictment for child porn, kidnapping in Goochland case

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Troy Skinner, the New Zealand man who was shot in the neck in Goochland County after allegedly attempting to break into a home last year is now facing additional charges.

Skinner is charged with multiple counts of producing child pornography, in addition to kidnapping and the attempted kidnapping of a Goochland minor.

Skinner was shot by mother of the girl investigators say he was trying to abduct. According to authorities, Skinner allegedly went to the deck of the home, broke through a glass door and reached throught to unlatch it.

The girl’s mother warned Skinner repeatedly before shooting him twice.

A federal grand jury indicted Skinner in February. The indictment against Skinner, 25, alleges he “knowingly used a minor child living in Goochland, Virginia to produce two videos of child pornography and two image files of child pornography,” a release from the Department of Justice said.

The release says the alleged acts took place on four separate occasions in February and March 2018.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.