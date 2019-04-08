New zombie ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off to film in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The third series in AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise will film its debut season in Virginia.

Governor Northam announced earlier this year that the series will begin filming this summer in Central Virginia.

The spin-off series will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm.

In a statement, Northam said, production of the ten-episode series will begin this summer. It’s the second AMC series to film in the Commonwealth, following ‘Turn: Washington Spies.’

“The series will provide high-paying jobs for our skilled workers and will invite economic opportunity for Virginia businesses large and small,” said Governor Northam.

Northam expressed his excitement over the return of AMC to Virginia saying that the filming of the new series will bring a devoted global fan base that will add value and shine on Virginia.

The third ‘Walking Dead’ series will receive Virginia film tax credit.

The exact amount will change based on how many Virginia workers are hired, Virginia good and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions,

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.