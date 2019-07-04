1  of  5
Newest Americans sworn in at July 4th naturalization ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of people celebrated Independence Day by officially becoming United States citizens.

Thursday morning, the annual naturalization ceremony at the Museum of History and Culture was held to welcome the newest Americans on the country’s most patriotic day.

In total, 91 people from 41 different countries were sworn in.

Many who spoke with 8News said getting the certificate of citizenship has been their dream for their entire lives.

Ike Durano is from the Philippines and he says he can’t wait to give back to his new country.

“Now that you’re a citizen you have to do your part,” Durano said. “That’s why I’m also joining the service to be of service to this country.

“I’m just a very small individual but being part of it gives meaning in my life. And I’m so lucky that this country has given me the opportunity.”

The daylong celebration featured different activities such as live music, museum tours and arts and independence themed crafts.

