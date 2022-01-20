‘Nickel’ Bridge in Richmond closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Boulevard Bridge, also known as the Nickel Bridge, was shut down Thursday night.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority(RMTA), which oversees the bridge’s operation, announced the decision at 4:48 pm.

According to them, the closure was ordered by the Richmond Police Department as inclement weather moved into the area.

The bridge has often been shut down by crashes during snowy conditions. The RMTA will make an announcement when the bridge is re-opened.