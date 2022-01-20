Winter weather outlook for RVA and Virginia

‘Nickel’ Bridge in Richmond closed

(8News photo from Jan. 5, 2022)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Boulevard Bridge, also known as the Nickel Bridge, was shut down Thursday night.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority(RMTA), which oversees the bridge’s operation, announced the decision at 4:48 pm.

According to them, the closure was ordered by the Richmond Police Department as inclement weather moved into the area.

The bridge has often been shut down by crashes during snowy conditions. The RMTA will make an announcement when the bridge is re-opened.

