Nine calves killed in barn fire at Richlands Dairy Farm

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-stall barn housing baby cows in Dinwiddie County was decimated by a fire tonight.

Fire crews from Blackstone and Dinwiddie responded to the Richlands Dairy Farm around 8:25 p.m. Firefighters used 5,000 gallons of water including some water from a nearby pond to put out the fire.

The family who owns the barn tells 8News that there were nine calves that were killed in the fire.

According to Blackstone Fire, the fire was contained to one barn. They do not know the cause of the fire yet.