Nixon Peabody appointed as independent investigator into Office of Inspector General

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The law firm Nixon Peabody LLP has been appointed to conduct a third-party investigation of the Office of the State Inspector General’s policies, process and procedures employed during its investigation of the Virginia Parole Board’s handling of the Vincent Martin case.

This comes as the General Assembly adopted on April 7 Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendment to the fiscal year 2021-22 budget that set aside $250,000 from the general fund for the investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General said on Saturday, “In an effort to further ensure objectivity, the Office avoided contacting firms with strong Virginia-based connections.”

Nixon Peabody has an office in Washington, D.C. and other locations across the country and the world. The firm was selected out of four other firms that provided materials seeking appointment. The decision was made following consultation with the Office of the Governor, the Speaker of the House of Delegates, and the President pro tempore of the Senate.