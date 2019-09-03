1  of  2
No charges after student struck by Caroline County Public Schools vehicle

Student rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

A student was rushed to VCU Medical Center Tuesday morning after being struck by a Caroline County Public Schools transportation vehicle.

A school spokesperson told 8News the incident happened at around 6:30 a.m., though it is unclear where the crash occurred.

The student, who attends Caroline County High School, was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said the local sheriff’s office determined that no charges will be filed.

“At approximately 6:30 a.m. on September 3rd, Caroline County Public Schools was notified of an accident involving a CCPS transportation car and a Caroline High School student pedestrian. The student was transported to MCV with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has determined the scene as an accident resulting in no charges for the driver.” — Caroline County Public Schools

