‘No closure at all’: Family of slain Petersburg teen speak out after two years without answers

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – The family of a Petersburg teen say they want answers after 16-year-old Tyree Rives was found dead on West High Street back in 2017.

“It’s two years, been too long,” Ke’Asha Rives, Rives’ older sister told 8News Thursday. “The person that did it is still out there.”

Petersburg police say on Sept. 23, 2017 they found 16-year-old Tyree Rives dead along West High Street just before 5 a.m. Tameca McDaniel, Rives’ mother, says she was shocked to hear the news.

“They were like, they think that’s my son dead laying in the street on High Street,” McDaniel said.

Petersburg police issued a statement earlier this week asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Detectives told 8News they have at least one person of interest, but no suspects. McDaniel says she wants answers.

“How would you feel if somebody did that to your family,” McDaniel said. “Took somebody that you loved the most from your family? It hurts. I got to look at my kid’s face everyday and tell them, your brother’s not coming back. Your brother is in heaven.”

She says she thinks about her son everyday.

“I’m just waiting on that knock,” McDaniel told 8News. “That knock on the door or call. ‘Mom, come and unlock the door for me.'”

She says her and her family just want closure.

“No closure at all,” McDaniel explained. “It’s crazy because we could be walking right past this person, and don’t even know that’s the one that did that to my child.”

The family told 8News Rives would’ve turned 18 next week.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwwide Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.