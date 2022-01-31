‘No confidence’ in Chesterfield School Board, teacher’s group says

Christine Melendez, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, speaks about the health and safety of students and staff during the COVID-19 Omicron surge during a news conference outside the Richmond Education Assoc. office in Richmond, Va., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Education Association (CEA) has issued a statement of “no confidence” against the Chesterfield School Board following their decision to rescind the school division’s mask mandate.

According to the CEA, the statement was ratified by a 204-2 vote at a meeting held following the schools board’s decision last Thursday, Jan. 27. They say the vote “reflects an utter lack of confidence in Chesterfield County School Board members’ ability to lead ethically and equitably.”

Membership in the CEA includes over 1,500 teachers in the Chesterfield school system.

A separate group, the Friends of Chesterfield Public Schools Coalition (FCPSC), has planned a rally to take place outside a planned budget town hall at Meadowbrook High School. The rally will take place at 6:00 p.m., Jan. 31.

The stated purpose is to call on the school board to reinstate their mask policy and make KN95 masks and at-home COVID tests freely available to all staff and students.

Both the CEA and FCPSC support those demands, with the CEA saying the school board has been “hostile towards staff attempts to serve all students in these uncertain times.”

The school board only narrowly voted to revoke its mask mandate by a 3-2 vote, following an earlier vote to delay the decision as they awaited guidance from the Virginia Department of Education.