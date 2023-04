GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a Goochland County Public Schools bus may cause some students’ arrival at home to be delayed — but resulted in no injuries.

According to a tweet from the school district, the crash involved bus 88 — which was transporting students home from Goochland High School and Goochland Middle School — and another vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the crash, and the school district is working to get the students home as soon as possible.