No injuries after shots fired into Chesterfield residence, Police say

Chesterfield County, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after shots are fired into a residence in Chesterfield County.

It happened in the 6200 block of Manuel Court, just after 9:00 p.m. Friday night.

Chesterfield County Police say the suspects then left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are still working to identify suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.