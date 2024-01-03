RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the end of an area code. Certain parts of Central Virginia that are known as the “804” will soon be known as something else.

That’s because the State Corporation Commission (SCC) says they anticipate the 804-area code could run out of available numbers sometime in 2024.

The SCC approved a proposal by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator back in November 2022 to start using “686” as the new area code.

Once the 804 area code runs out, 686 will be the new area code for Central Virginia telephone numbers.

The new area code will cover several parts of Central Virginia and the Northern Neck. While many areas will be affected, some of the major nearby areas including:

The City of Richmond

The City of Petersburg

The Town of Ashland

Charles City County

Chesterfield County

Henrico County

New Kent County

Customers who already have the 804 area code and seven-digit telephone number will be able to keep it.

Officials at the SCC say that the new 686 area code is expected to last for about 32 years.