RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another big running event is headed to Richmond this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about parking.

Run Richmond 16.19 will be bringing a number of road closures as well as “No Parking” zones on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Some of the streets closed, including:

The 14th Street Bridge, AKA the Mayo Bridge

Parts of East Main Street

Several side streets in Shockoe Bottom

The T. Tyler Potterfield footbridge to Brown’s Island

Several roads from Tredegar Street to Jackson Ward

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

“No Parking” zones will go into effect during the early hours of Saturday morning and road closures will begin at 6 a.m. The start and finish line area of the event at East Byrd Street will close to traffic at 4 a.m.

Roads and “No Parking” zones will reopen around 1 p.m.

A full list of road closures and “No Parking” zones can be found at the Richmond Police Department’s blog site.