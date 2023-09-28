RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another big running event is headed to Richmond this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about parking.
Run Richmond 16.19 will be bringing a number of road closures as well as “No Parking” zones on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Some of the streets closed, including:
- The 14th Street Bridge, AKA the Mayo Bridge
- Parts of East Main Street
- Several side streets in Shockoe Bottom
- The T. Tyler Potterfield footbridge to Brown’s Island
- Several roads from Tredegar Street to Jackson Ward
“No Parking” zones will go into effect during the early hours of Saturday morning and road closures will begin at 6 a.m. The start and finish line area of the event at East Byrd Street will close to traffic at 4 a.m.
Roads and “No Parking” zones will reopen around 1 p.m.
A full list of road closures and “No Parking” zones can be found at the Richmond Police Department’s blog site.