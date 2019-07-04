Goochland County residents await decision on possible noise ordinance

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — People in Goochland County may soon have to worry about how much noise they’re making. The county is thinking about implementing a noise ordinance to keep disruptive sounds to a minimum.

Louisa Preston, a Goochland resident, can be found enjoying nature most days.

“I like it out here because the trees, the sounds, like you can hear insects,” Preston said.

There are other sounds some people don’t want to hear. The county says they have received complaints of ATV noise, dogs barking, loud music and even gunshots. Some residents argue the sounds come with living in the country.

“In a rural area, gotta expect some of that,” resident Frank Bain said.

Goochland County had a noise ordinance in the past but it was struck down by the courts nine years ago. The county is now thinking about bringing it back, which has excited some residents.

“I think it’s great,” Preston told 8News, “because I think the problem we have here is that Goochland is expanding so quickly. I think a lot of the areas like this that are more in nature are disappearing.”

The county established a committee Tuesday to review all options for a noise ordinance. 8News was told there is still a lot of work to do before any decision is made.