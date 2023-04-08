NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A New Kent County Sheriff’s Office K-9 will have some extra protection in the field thanks to a nationwide nonprofit.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, K-9 Brando has received a “bullet and stab protective vest” from Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit which has provided more than 5,000 protective vests to K-9s in all 50 states.

Vested Interest in K9s provides vests to K-9s that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with a police department or other related agency — and accepts tax-deductible donations in any amount. More information about making a donation can be found on their website.