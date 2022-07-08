RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman recently won the $150,000 top prize in a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

It was a Sunday when Patricia Greene stopped at the Kroger at 901 North Lombardy Street in Richmond.

Greene told Virginia Lottery that she isn’t much of a lottery player, but her twin sister is. When Greene bought a Fatter Wallet scratcher and won big, she had to show her twin.

“Didn’t I tell you you’d win?” her sister said.

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

When Greene discovered how much she’d won, she told Virginia Lottery officials it was a moment of “complete, utter joy and disbelief.”

Greene said she had no immediate plans for her winnings.

The odds of winning the top prize in the Fatter Wallet scratcher game is 1 in 1,387,200. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 4.15.