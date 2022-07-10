AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that there will be a temporary road closure for bridge work in Amelia County this week.

A section of North Lodore Road (Route 636) over Flat Creek will be closed while scour protection is installed beneath the bridge.

Weather permitting the road will close on Monday, July 11, and remain closed for approximately eight weeks, according to VDOT.

The following detour route will be in place during the closure:

Eastbound N. Lodore Road (Route 636) – Take Genito Road east to Grub Hill Church Road south back to North Lodore Road.

Westbound N. Lodore Road (Route 636) – Take Grub Hill Church Road north to Genito Road west back to North Lodore Road.

(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation)

“Bridge scour occurs when fast-flowing water displaces the supporting sediment around bridge piers. This can reduce the structural integrity of the bridge,” said VDOT official Sara Owens. “By installing scour protection, crews will restore and stabilize the bridge piers and extend the life cycle of the bridge.”

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.