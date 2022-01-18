Northumberland Sheriff’s Office finds body believed to be abducted woman

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ahrea’l Smith went missing last Wednesday and today the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced that they may have found her body.

According to the sheriff’s office, a body matching her description was found on a property in Heathsville. An autopsy will be used to verify the woman’s identity.

Law enforcement had already arrested and charged 50-year-old Tyrone Samuel in connection her abduction on Sunday. Now the sheriff’s office says more charges will be sought. He is currently being held at Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center in Saluda.

It was confirmed by the sheriff’s office that Samuel and Smith knew each other prior to the 28-year-old’s disappearance. They were not in a relationship.

The 28-year-old Heathsville woman locked up the Little Sue store she works at in Claraville at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12. Smith went outside and started her car before taking out the trash and locking the store’s door. The security camera video of her that night is the last time she had been seen alive, her car was still running outside of the store the next morning.







Between starting her car and finishing up the closing tasks, police said Smith got into another car with someone. She got out soon after and the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the driver is not being considered a suspect.

Northumberland Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp said Smith’s disappearance scared the community. The sheriff’s office arrested Samuel last week and charged him with abduction in relation to her disappearance but that step in the investigation did not bring Smith home immediately.

On Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the body was found, Beauchamp said they didn’t know if Smith was still alive.