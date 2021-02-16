Nottoway County to open 24 hour emergency shelter due to power outages

Crewe Primary School in Nottoway County will be a 24 hour emergency shelter for residents with power outages.

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— One Nottoway County supervisor began a one-man strike to back up his demands that the county keep a warming shelter for 24 hours a day. District 2 Supervisor John Roark went on a hunger strike Tuesday and said he would only sleep in his car until a shelter was opened for full-time use.

Roark said families are sleeping in their cars for warmth after the ice storm caused widespread power outages.

Shelters in the area were only open for six hours operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while power outages in the county lasted for days. Roark called on the Emergency Services Manager and Coordinator to extend those hours.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management met with the Emergency Services Manager and Emergency Services Coordinator Tuesday afternoon.

They agreed to open Crewe Primary School for 24 hours each day until its no longer needed. The school will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and then at 4:01 p.m. it will officially be open for full-time use.

Roark said they agreement is to keep at least one emergency shelter open for 24 hours starting Wednesday.

Chris Page lives with his family in Blackstone. He said they left town this past weekend to miss the ice storm, but when they traveled back Sunday they saw storm damage.

Page said a tree in their front yard split in half and smashed a neighbor’s car and hit their home.

“Our front yard looked like a war zone,” Page said.

Page and his family had to spend the night in the car to keep warm.

Page’s partner Gail Kruse said this was the first time any of them had ever slept in a car.

“I wish no other family has to go through what we had to go through,” she said.

Kruse’s 14-year-old daughter Abigail Madeau said she felt uncomfortable trying to sleep in the car, so she read books to pass the time.

“I haven’t been in like one these storms like this before,” she said.

Page’s family had power restored Monday evening, but they’re still apprehensive about the upcoming storm on Thursday.