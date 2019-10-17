Nottoway Sheriff’s Office expects administrative, 911 lines to be down until Friday

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Nottoway Sheriff’s Office said that “a major fiber optic cable” was cut and its administrative and 911 lines are expected to be down until Friday.
The announcement, made Thursday on Facebook, informs residents who may have an emergency to call 911 and that Farmville will take your information and contact Nottoway authorities.
