Nottoway woman helps hundreds of residents receive supplies as thousands remain in the dark

NOTTOWAY, Va (WRIC) – Last week’s devastating ice storms left thousands of residents in Central Virginia without power.

With around 14,000 Southside Electric customers going into their eighth or ninth day without power as of Sunday, residents are stepping up to help each other out.

People from all over the state: Northern Virginia, Spotsylvania, Prince William County and other areas have come together to bring supplies to the Blackstone Police Department to give away to those in need.

In two days alone, they’ve given supplies to over 150 families who’ve stopped by and hand-delivered supplies to around 20 families.

This effort is in addition to emergency meals being given to families at Blackstone, Crewe and Burkeville fire departments.

Caylee Goad of Nottoway started the effort after recognizing the need for propane, blankets, food and water in the area following the ice storms.

Holding back tears, John Roark, Nottoway’s district two supervisor felt the need to get involved. He said you can see how thankful these families are by just looking at their faces.

“The look on their faces is… I’m sorry, I’m trying to get through it. They’re so grateful for these guys and the work they’ve done. They’ve been very appreciative of everyone’s efforts here,” said Roark.

The group plans to hold the same donation again Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crewe Fire Department.