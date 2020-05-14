NowOpen: Businesses and more reopening in Richmond and Central Virginia

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Many businesses are getting ready to reopen under Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia Phase 1’ requirements.

During Phase One:

Personal grooming businesses open by appointment only. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at salons.

Non-essential retailers open at 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants and breweries only allowed to seat people outdoors, also at 50 percent capacity.

According to Northam, “bar areas” will remain closed.

Take out and delivery services are encouraged.

Here’s a list of businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues and more opening on Friday, May 15, or as otherwise noted.

If your business is reopening, please send us an email at webteam@wric.com to be added to this list.

Shopping

Spotsylvania Towne Center

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Utmost Co.

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Dining

The Boathouse – All locations

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 11 p.m. through May 17. Hours thereafter TBD. Reservations only. Contactless ordering using your mobile device.

The Dairy Bar – Richmond

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Patio seating.

Kabana Rooftop – Richmond

Reservations required. $25 minimum per person. Guests encouraged to wear masks. Disposable cups and menus.

Legend Brewing Company – Richmond

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patio and beer garden open.

Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse – Richmond

Patio with five tables open with disposable menus, servers wearing face masks, and a designated team member to clear tables. Reservations taken by phone – call 804-643-6900 from 3 to 8 p.m.

The Peanut Store – Mechanicsville

Hours: 1 to 7 p.m. every day.

Sedona Taphouse – Chesterfield

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservation-only patio seating. Call 804-379-0037 for reservations. One hour and 15 minute time limit per visit. Servers wearing face masks and paper menus for guests.

Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant & Bar – Chesterfield

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday. Patio seating.

Local Government

City of Hopewell, DMV Select services

Reopening May 18. The offices have been relocated to the ground floor of the Municipal Building at 300 N. Main Street in the lobby of the former Police Station.

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Eleven locations open for select services starting on May 18. Visitors should schedule appointments online and visit the DMV’s website for a list of services and locations.

