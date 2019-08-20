NTSB: Pilot reported smoke before Essex County plane crash

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A small, private aircraft nosedived into a swampy, wooded area in Essex County early Monday morning, sending first responders from multiple jurisdictions to assist. The pilot, identified as 25-year-old William D. Boswell IV from Chesterfield, is expected to survive following Tuesday morning surgery.

Boswell reported smoke to air traffic control and deployed his parachute before aircraft went down nose first, according to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) representative. It’s still not clear where the smoke was coming from, the rep said, as Boswell never mentioned it and unable to at this time.

Flight logs on Flightaware.com show he was in the air for less than 20 minutes before the plane nosedived near the Tappahannock Airport. State Police told 8News they received a distress call from a pilot 40 minutes later.

VIDEO: with help from numerous other agencies, this is where @ForestryVA and @VDEM blazed 🔥 a trail to get to the plane crash yesterday. Wow!



A forester says situations like these are rare; only a couple times a year are they called to assist in something like this. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/8BTFY1U6HX — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) August 20, 2019

Boswell was traveling to Easton, Maryland, NTSB confirmed.

