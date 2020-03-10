Officals investigate restaurant fire on Nine Mile Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sections of Nine Mile Road are closed Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a restaurant.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to Inner City Blues on the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road just after 5:30 a.m.

Fire crews said they found smoke and fire behind the restaurant. They were able to control the flames in under five minutes.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nine mile Road from 31st to 29th Street is blocked. Those intersections will open back up shortly.

