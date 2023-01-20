HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – Shots were fired by a Henrico Police officer during a mental health call for service early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the Richmond Raceway after a man called 911.

Once on scene, officers saw a car off the road and went to check on the man. Soon after their arrival, a fight broke out between the officers and the man.

One officer fired his gun during the altercation and another fired their Taser, but no one was hurt as a result of the gunfire.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries. No officers were hurt during the altercation.

The officer that fired his gun will be placed on paid administrative assignment pending an investigation.

Henrico Police will remain on scene as they continue their investigation.