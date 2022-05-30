GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Fire and Rescue team jumped into action Sunday afternoon to save five people and a dog from rushing water in the James River.

The first rescue happened just after 3 p.m. near Powhatan State Park. Officials say four adults and a dog had been knocked off their kayaks, and were found hanging on to a tree, yelling out for help.

It took an all-out effort from Goochland and Powhatan Rescue teams, as well as aerial aid from the Virginia State Police MedFlight, to save them.

Hours later, those same crews hit the water again to save a woman who had been swept up in the current. She, too, was hanging on to a tree, and paramedics swam to bring her to shore.

Charles Mason was near the area when the rescues unfolded. He described the tense moments as first responders arrived.

“One came after another,” he said. “I looked back and three more ambulances had pulled up, marking off how bad the injuries were.”

He added, “They blocked off a part of the walkway so trucks could get in and pull the boats out.”

Fortunately, all five people and the dog are expected to make a full recovery. However, rescue crews are urging people to be vigilant and stay off the water this weekend.

Goochland Fire Chief Eddie Ferguson said recent rainfall is pushing the river to hazardous levels.

“Today the river is running at nine feet. It crested at 12 feet yesterday,” Ferguson said. “Normally around this time, rivers run from two to three feet in height.”

Aside from that, Ferguson says there are also dangers in what you cannot see in the water.

“It’s full of debris. There are large limbs and logs…some as big as 50 feet floating down the river,” Ferguson said. “You can’t see any of that. The current is very swift. It doesn’t appear to be that swift, but it is.”

Officials said the best way to protect yourself is to stay off the water until levels recede.

However, if you decide against it, always wear a life jacket, have a plan, carry your cell phone in a ziplock bag and never swim or boat alone.