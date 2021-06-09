Officials warning drivers about flooded roads across the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy rain is bringing flooding across Central Virginia, and officials are reminding drivers to practice caution on the roads tonight.

The Richmond Fire Department is warning citizens to be careful on the roads as they get multiple calls for vehicles stuck in high water.

The department reminds people not to drive in standing water.

As this storm rolls through, we are getting multiple calls for vehicles in high water. Please DO NOT drive into standing water. Turn around, don’t drown. https://t.co/V8UapbjyF0 — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 9, 2021

Flooding has been impacting the Southside of the city especially hard. Below are photos of cars that have been stranded by the rain:

A car and pickup were seen stranded near Maury Street and Blake Street in Southside Richmond near 5 p.m. The flood waters reached almost all the way to the car’s windows. (Photo: 8News reporter Ben Dennis)

Flooding on 20th and Bainbridge Street in Southside. (Photo: 8News photographer Jacob Sexton)

Further south, the Petersburg Police Department is reporting that Bolingbrook Street at N. Crater Road is closed. Police added they have signs in place and are asking people to avoid the area.

8News meteorologists say the slow-moving weather system is causing this heavy rainfall. Because of this, showers and storms are going to linger through mid-evening before they simply rain themselves out.

