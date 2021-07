RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a baby Colobus monkey to the world on July 13, according to a Facebook post.

The baby’s parents are Fraggle and Louis. The zoo said Fraggle is a first-time mother and is taking good care of her already very active baby. The newborn’s sex has yet to be determined by the zoo.

According to the Richmond Metro Zoo, Colobus monkeys are born all white with pink faces and don’t get their black and white coloring until they are three months old.