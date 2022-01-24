Old Town Manchester to get new ABC store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Southside is getting a new liquor store in the renovated Manchester District, as the ABC unveils its expansion plans.

“This new store provides convenience both for residents and for commuters heading home from work locations downtown with its direct location on Hull Street,” said Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill.

The location of the new ABC Store on Hull Street Road.

It’s the 13th ABC store in the city, and like all ABC stores, will now be open from noon to 9 p.m.

The store will be over 3,000 square feet, and a grand opening will be held on Jan. 31 at noon.

And yes, refreshments will be served.