One confirmed dead after hours long Petersburg house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person has been confirmed dead after a several hour long house fire in Petersburg early Saturday morning.

Petersburg Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire with people trapped on the 2000 block of Ferndale Ave. around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crews were assisted throughout the morning by Fort Lee, Chesterfield, and Colonial Heights Fire Departments. They said the fire was marked under control around 6 a.m.

Petersburg Fire said crews were unable to enter the house, and that at least one person has died as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events