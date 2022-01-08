One confirmed dead after hours long Petersburg house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person has been confirmed dead after a several hour long house fire in Petersburg early Saturday morning.

Petersburg Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire with people trapped on the 2000 block of Ferndale Ave. around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crews were assisted throughout the morning by Fort Lee, Chesterfield, and Colonial Heights Fire Departments. They said the fire was marked under control around 6 a.m.

Petersburg Fire said crews were unable to enter the house, and that at least one person has died as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated with more information.