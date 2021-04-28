One dead, another in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Amelia County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person died and another was hospitalized in Amelia County this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. A driver now faces charges in connection to the incident.

According to Virginia State Police, 86-year-old Gary T. Rivers Jr. was traveling with a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet when he drove into the eastbound travel lanes of Patrick Henry Highway from a parking lot. The Chevrolet was then hit by a red Dodge pickup truck hauling a trailer. The Dodge was traveling in the left lane.

VSP says the Dodge overturned and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Dodge passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rivers and his passenger were unharmed. He has been charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events