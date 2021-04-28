One dead, another in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person died and another was hospitalized in Amelia County this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. A driver now faces charges in connection to the incident.

According to Virginia State Police, 86-year-old Gary T. Rivers Jr. was traveling with a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet when he drove into the eastbound travel lanes of Patrick Henry Highway from a parking lot. The Chevrolet was then hit by a red Dodge pickup truck hauling a trailer. The Dodge was traveling in the left lane.

VSP says the Dodge overturned and a passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The Dodge passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rivers and his passenger were unharmed. He has been charged with reckless driving failure to maintain control.

VSP continues to investigate the crash.