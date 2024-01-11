HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Hanover after a fire inside an apartment complex left one person dead Thursday night.

Around 7:46 p.m., Hanover Fire and EMS responded to the 7100 block of New Hunter Road for a reported structure fire. Once on scene, first responders saw smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.

Fire crews were able to locate a fire in a ground floor apartment, as well as a deceased victim.

Fire and EMS officials said the fire was marked under control at 7:59 p.m.

Hanover Fire and EMS are sharing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim and all others affected by the incident.

As the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials are encouraging residents to check their smoke detectors monthly and change smoke detector batteries every six months. Officials are also recommending smoke detectors more than 10 years old be replaced.