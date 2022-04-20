KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a pickup truck was left dead Wednesday afternoon after colliding with farm equipment while driving on Route 30.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash near 17373 King William Road, Route 30, in King William County around 2:30 p.m.

A northbound, white Ford Ranger was found to have struck the sprayer on a piece of John Deere farm equipment that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.