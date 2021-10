ESSEX, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia state Police have identified the driver who died Friday, Oct. 29 in a crash in Essex County.

Charlene Taylor, 29, of Essex, was traveling North on Ashdale Road when she ran off the right-hand shoulder, striking several trees.

According to Virginia State Police, Taylor was the only occupant. Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt, and police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.