One dead in Westmoreland crash, second car sought

WESTMORELAND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after his Dodge Charger ran off the road and struck a tree on James Monroe Highway in Westmoreland County Saturday afternoon.

Calvin L Harris Jr, 26, of Colonial Beach, was not wearing his seatbelt, and, according to Sergeant Dylan Davenport of the Virginia State Police, was partially ejected from his vehicle after it rolled over. Harris succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

State Police are now investigating the possibility that a blue sedan may have been involved in the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (804) 609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

