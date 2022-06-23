COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — One family in Colonial Heights is recovering from some unexpected storm damage after lighting struck a tree and caused it to fall on a power line during a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday, June 22.

Lakisha Ruffin and her family were enjoying their afternoon by the pool when she received a notification on her phone alerting her that a storm was on its way. Her 14-year-old daughter then wanted to ride her Razor RipStick down the street as the storm came through their neighborhood.

“So, the moment she starts riding her RipStick. She got right here, almost to this other big tree, and that’s when the lighting struck the big tree right here and it fell on this light pole and the whole thing crashed right in front of her,” Ruffin said.

Credit: Lakisha Ruffin

Thankfully her daughter was not hurt, and the family is safe.

Power crews helped the neighborhood turn their power back on and the Colonial Heights Streets Division worked to clean up the entire area of debris.

“It was bad, still is bad, but they’re getting it done. They’re getting it done,” Ruffin said.