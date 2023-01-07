Virginia State Police responded to a crash on northbound Route 150 on Chippenham Parkway at 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Credit: Dmitry Negai.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash on Chippenham Parkway Friday night.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash on northbound Route 150 on Chippenham Parkway at 10:22 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to police, a car was merging from the Jahnke Road ramp and when it hit another vehicle. Two other cars hit each other while trying to avoid the initial crash.

One person involved was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.