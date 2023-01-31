KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead and two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision in King George County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 6:37 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 on Caledon Road, just west of Valley Hill Road.

It was determined that 47-year-old Christina Blue of King George was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Beetle heading east on Caledon Road when she crossed the center line and went into oncoming traffic.

51-year-old Mario Luga, Jr. of Manassas was driving a 2022 Cadillac XT6 heading west on Caledon Road and could not avoid hitting Blue’s car head-on.

Blue was pronounced dead at the scene, she was not wearing a seatbelt. Jugo, Jr. and his passenger, a 47-year-old Manassas woman, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both of them were wearing seatbelts.

This crash is still under investigation.