GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a boy was killed and another victim was injured in a shooting in the town of Jarratt.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, deputies were called to the 400 block of South Braxton Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a male juvenile who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to authorities, another victim — a female of unknown age — was found with a gunshot wound and was taken by helicopter to a trauma center in Richmond.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested a juvenile male suspect. He was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and the reckless handling of a firearm causing injury.

“I would like to thank the community for coming forward with information that led to a quick apprehension in this case,” said Greensville County Sheriff William Jarratt, Jr. “The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office encourages all to keep our community in prayer as we go through these difficult times.”

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-1120.