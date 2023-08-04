LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after they say one person was killed and four more were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, state troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on James Madison Highway near East Jack Jouett Road.

According to police, a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUV was driving on James Madison Highway when the driver — identified as 32-year-old Smantha Chisolm of Louisa County — lost control in the wet conditions.

Police said Chisolm overcorrected and the SUV spun into opposing traffic on James Madison Highway, resulting in a collision with a 2006 white Chevrolet work van that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Chisolm died at the scene due to her injuries. Two juvenile passengers inside the SUV had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the work van, a 34-year-old man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old man from Charlottesville, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.