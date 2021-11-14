One killed in early morning crash on Walmsley Boulevard in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is confirmed dead after a car crash this morning near the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Broad Rock Boulevard this morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the area around 4:12 a.m. Sunday morning, and officers on scene confirmed to 8News that one person had been killed in the crash.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

According to Richmond Police, the car struck a vehicle in the parking lot of Nuevo Rincon Latino, a neighborhood grocery store. The car that was hit belonged to the business and was branded with its logo.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Dominion Power crews were on scene due to damage to two utility poles sustained during the crash. While the crash itself did not cause any outages, power will be shut off to approximately 290 residents for six hours while repairs are made.

