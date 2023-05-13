DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after police say they were involved in a crash on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie at around 5:51 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

It was determined that a vehicle heading north on I-85 ran off the road at the 53 mile marker and struck a tree. One person died in the crash and two people were taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.