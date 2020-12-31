One killed, two others injured in Nottoway County head-on collision

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead following a head-on crash in Nottoway County on Wednesday afternoon. Virginia State Police say they responded to the crash around 4:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tyler Road.

A 2002 Ford E250 crossed from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 1999 Lincoln Towncar. The Towncar driver, 71-year-old Ronald Dunn died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the E250, 25-year-old Ovidio Constanza was treated for serious injuries. His passenger also was taken to the hospital for treatment. Neither of the occupants’ injuries are life-threatening.

According to VSP, Constanza has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

