PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – On Sunday morning, the Rice Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Sandy River Distillery.

The fire department said a metal container in the distillery exploded, which caused the fire. The blaze was contained in an hour and did not extend to other areas of the business.

The owner of Sandy River Distillery, Mark Smith, was the only victim in the stillhouse when it happened.

“It caused second-degree burns to his back and legs,” said Matt Irwin, Engineer at Rice Volunteer Fire Department. “We were unable to fly him, but he was transferred to VCU and is recovering nicely.”

Irwin also said no foul play was suspected, and no further investigation is required for now.

The distillery is located at the Sandy River Outdoor Adventure Resort in Rice, Virginia. It had its grand opening on May 20th. The employees noted that the distillery is only temporarily closed, hoping to open as soon as next week.

While the family and employees declined to provide further comments, the family did post on Facebook updating their customers.

“Dear family, friends, EMT’s, fire department, sheriff’s department, and neighbors,Thank you for the immediate support, for your outpouring of love and kindness, and for helping us to get this tragedy behind us. During tough times like this, it’s touching to know that we have a strong fellowship around, that really care, and I feel grateful to be living in Prince Edward County. Today, I am receiving treatment at the VCU Burn Center for second degree burns on my back and legs. I look forward to being back home soon. Thank you. -Mark, Candi, & Family,” the post said.

They received an abundance of well wishes for Mark Smith’s recovery at the VCU burn unit.