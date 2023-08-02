DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the seven Henrico County Sheriff Deputies charged in the death of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno received a continuance Wednesday.

Otieno died March 6, 2023 during an intake process to be admitted into Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie.

The state’s medical examiner’s office ruled Otieno’s death as a homicide and elaborated that he died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.”

According to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office, all deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

This investigation remains ongoing.

