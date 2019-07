CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in serious condition following an early morning crash Monday.

Virginia State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Roxbury Road at 6:22 a.m.

One person was flown to VCU Medical Center for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else was injured in the wreck. The crash is still under investigation.

