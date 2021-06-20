One person dead after boating incident on Stony Creek

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Conservation Police are investigating a boating incident resulting in a person falling overboard while fishing with other relatives.

The incident happened Saturday, June 19 on Stony Creek near the Nottoway River. Authorities say the 12-foot jon boat the group was on began taking on water, sending everyone overboard. Two of the three people were able to reach the shore.

Sussex County Public Safety personnel, Virginia Conservation Police, Chesterfield County Dive Team and other local public safety personnel responded to the scene.

The victim was later recovered by the dive team in murky waters. The body will be examined by the medical examiner’s office for an official cause of death.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.