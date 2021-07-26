One person dead after crash in Dinwiddie County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 460 near Cox Road in Dinwiddie County on Sunday night.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash at 8:15 p.m. and found a vehicle resting against a tree.

Police say the 2007 Chevy was traveling west on 460 when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Amy B. Clark, 49, of Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Virginia State Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing.